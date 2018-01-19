WIN Tickets to Monster Jam at Marlins Park

Welcome to Monster Jam, an incredible family-friendly experience starring the biggest performers on four wheels: Monster Jam monster trucks. These twelve-feet-tall, ten-thousand-pound machines will bring you to your feet, racing and ripping up a custom-designed track full of obstacles to soar over – OR smash through. Monster Jam provides a massive night’s entertainment tailored perfectly for your family’s budget, and these colorful, larger-than-life beasts are sure to capture the hearts of both young and old.



Show Blurb:

Monster Jam is the most action-packed live event on four wheels where world-class drivers compete in front of capacity crowds in both monster truck racing and freestyle competitions. Celebrating 25 years of adrenaline-charged family entertainment, Monster Jam combines spontaneous entertainment with the ultimate off-road, motorsport competition. Monster Jam features the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco, Monster Mutt and many more. Monster Jam events leave you on the edge of your seat as these competitors thrill fans with jaw-dropping displays of gravity-defying feats

Truck Line Up:

Avenger driven by Jim Koehler, Big Kahuna driven by Shane England, El Toro Loco driven by Bryan Wright, Grave Digger driven by Adam Anderson, Great Clips Mohawk Warrior driven by Bryce Kenny, Ice Cream Man driven by Roy Pridgeon, Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo, Max-D driven by Neil Elliott, Megalodon driven by Alex Blackwell, Monster Mutt Rottweiler driven by Brad Allen, Mutant driven by Todd LeDuc, Stone Crusher driven by Steve Sims, Whiplash driven by Brianna Mahon, Xtermigator driven by JR McNeal.

Subject to change without notice.

Find more show information at https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/miami-fl

Tickets:

Adult tickets start at $15! Tickets are on sale at the arena box offices, all Ticketmaster retail outlets, www.tickets.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000. All tickets are subject to market pricing based on demand.

For more information on Monster Jam, please log onto MonsterJam.com or follow via their social channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

