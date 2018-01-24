THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: After-School All-Stars Charity Poker Tournament

Posted 9:40 am, January 24, 2018, by , Updated at 09:39AM, January 24, 2018

This past weekend some of the biggest South Florida celebs took part in a VIP charity poker tournament to benefit the great cause "After-School All-Stars". Melissa Marrero chatted with former NBA and NFL legends including Alonzo Mourning, Shane Battier, and Nat Moore.