From concerts to games there are so many things to do in South Florida this weekend! Dave has your events calendar.
SoFlo Scene: 01/26-01/28 Weekend Events Calendar
-
SoFlo Scene: 01/19-01/21 Events Calendar
-
SoFlo Scene: Weekend Events Calendar
-
SoFlo Scene: The Hideaway Is A Great Find!
-
SoFlo Scene: Museum Of Ice Cream
-
SoFlo Scene: Weekend Calendar
-
-
SoFlo Scene: YoungArts Foundation
-
SoFlo Scene: Pinot’s Palette
-
SoFlo Scene: Havana Wednesdays at Bagatelle Miami
-
SoFlo Scene – House of Horror: Haunted Carnival
-
SoFlo Scene: LIV Nightclub Reopens After $10 Million Renovation
-
-
SoFlo Scene: Tesla
-
SoFlo Scene: What’s Happening in South Florida
-
SoFlo Scene: V’s Barbershop