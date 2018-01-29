Feel the 80’s Love w/ The Goldbergs 💗🎵 (Contest)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATCH THE GOLDBERGS and WIN AN $80 GIFT CARD

The Goldbergs are always full of surprises but this time they've got us FEELING THE 80s LOVE throughout the month of February.

ENTER TO WIN THE GOLDBERGS SWEEPSTAKES W/ 102.7 THE BEACH

Here’s how:

WATCH The Goldbergs - Throughout February, Monday to Thursday at 7PM and look for the KEYWORD.

Week of 02/05 — Clue Revealed at 7pm on TV Monday – Thursday; Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction: Tuesday – Friday

Week of 02/12 — Clue Revealed at 7pm on TV Monday – Thursday; Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction: Tuesday – Friday

Week of 02/19 — Clue Revealed at 7pm on TV Monday – Thursday; Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction: Tuesday – Friday

LISTEN the next morning to Jade Alexander on 102.7 The Beach

Starting at 10am visit 102.7 The Beach website to enter contest with the Keyword TO WIN.

6 Winners will be chosen daily by the radio station.

Each morning (6) winners will receive….

A $80 Gift Card

CLICK HERE FOR RULES