These 25 cities are the divorce capitals of the United States

Though it’s often believed that roughly half of all marriages end in divorce, the national divorce rate has actually been declining since its peak in the 70’s and 80’s. As for why, many point to the corresponding drop in marriage rates and the increasing median age of those tying the not for the first time.
Despite this drop, the divorcee population still accounts for more than 10% of the adult population. Some of those individuals may go on to remarry, but 30% of men and an astonishing 54% of women report that they are not interested in tying the knot again.
With that in mind, researchers at ConsumersAdvocate.org decided to analyze divorce statistics for the largest 200 cities in the country to find which ones had the largest population of divorcees.
Here are the cities with the highest percentage of residents identifying as divorced:
Methodology
Data is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) 2016 release of 5-year estimates. The ACS reports marital status information only for individuals over the age of 15. Using this data, ConsumersAdvocate.org calculated the divorced, married, and single percentages for the largest 200 cities in the country by dividing population within each subset by the total population over the age of 15. For the purposes of this study, the total population over 15 is referred to below as the Adult Population. In the event of a tie, the total population of divorced adults was used as a tiebreaker.
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
25. Albuquerque, New Mexico
Divorced: 13.99%
Married: 43.94%
Single: 36.54%
Adult Population: 448,135
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
24. Des Moines, Iowa
Divorced: 14.15%
Married: 43.93%
Single: 36.20%
Adult Population: 167,382
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
23. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Divorced: 14.28%
Married: 39.16%
Single: 40.68%
Adult Population: 148,406
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
22. Cleveland, Ohio
Divorced: 14.31%
Married: 28.76%
Single: 50.29%
Adult Population: 314,907
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
21. Knoxville, Tennessee
Divorced: 14.32%
Married: 37.58%
Single: 41.89%
Adult Population: 154,945
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
20. Akron, Ohio
Divorced: 14.33%
Married: 36.62%
Single: 42.80%
Adult Population: 162,383
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
19. Salem, Oregon
Divorced: 14.37%
Married: 46.68%
Single: 33.71%
Adult Population: 128,716
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
18. Cape Coral, Florida
Divorced: 14.39%
Married: 53.16%
Single: 24.76%
Adult Population: 141,437
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
17. Paradise, Nevada
Divorced: 14.39%
Married: 41.49%
Single: 39.05%
Adult Population: 189,148
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
16. Tucson, Arizona
Divorced: 14.44%
Married: 38.06%
Single: 41.99%
Adult Population: 431,553
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
15. Henderson, Nevada
Divorced: 14.63%
Married: 52.03%
Single: 27.78%
Adult Population: 228,372
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
14. Las Vegas, Nevada
Divorced: 14.64%
Married: 45.23%
Single: 34.53%
Adult Population: 490,331
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
13. Lakewood, Colorado
Divorced: 14.77%
Married: 47.18%
Single: 32.72%
Adult Population: 125,224
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
12. Springfield, Missouri
Divorced: 14.77%
Married: 38.78%
Single: 39.39%
Adult Population: 139,752
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
11. Vancouver, Washington
Divorced: 14.98%
Married: 48.85%
Single: 30.60%
Adult Population: 137,141
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
10. Dayton, Ohio
Divorced: 15.01%
Married: 31.05%
Single: 47.68%
Adult Population: 114,781
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
9. Tulsa, Oklahoma
Divorced: 15.09%
Married: 45.23%
Single: 33.75%
Adult Population: 316,190
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
8. Birmingham, Alabama
Divorced: 15.10%
Married: 31.62%
Single: 45.96%
Adult Population: 174,878
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
7. Spring Valley, Nevada
Divorced: 15.11%
Married: 44.08%
Single: 35.92%
Adult Population: 158,139
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
6. Tacoma, Washington
Divorced: 15.28%
Married: 43.34%
Single: 35.95%
Adult Population: 167,754
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
5. St. Petersburg, Florida
Divorced: 15.28%
Married: 41.10%
Single: 36.54%
Adult Population: 216,016
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
4. Hollywood, Florida
Divorced: 15.47%
Married: 45.23%
Single: 32.46%
Adult Population: 123,989
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
3. Reno, Nevada
Divorced: 15.53%
Married: 43.86%
Single: 35.76%
Adult Population: 192,898
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
2. Toledo, Ohio
Divorced: 15.57%
Married: 36.60%
Single: 41.16%
Adult Population: 225,485
Photo Credit: Wikimedia
1. Spokane, Washington
Divorced: 15.92%
Married: 44.13%
Single: 33.94%
Adult Population: 172,484