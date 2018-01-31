Live music, Super Bowl watch parties, and more! We've got your plans covered for this upcoming weekend.
Soflo Scene: 02/02-02/04 Weekend Calendar
-
Own Your Health with YMCA
-
Supergirl: It’s the Supergirl, Saturngirl, Livewire and Psy team-up no one expected (S03:E11)
-
Feel the 80’s Love w/ The Goldbergs 💗🎵 (Contest)
-
WIN Tickets to see Jerry Seinfeld at Hard Rock
-
Arrow: Oliver tries to bring the team together and James kills Bertinelli… What next? (S06:E09)
-
-
Riverdale: Agent Archie Andrews? (S02:E09)
-
Start Your Morning w/ morning dose.
-
The Flash: Barry goes on trial, and hot new Clifford creeps out his wife (S04:E09)
-
Inside South Florida: Jamming Out With “The Hoy Polloy”
-
Inside South Florida: Paying It Forward In South Florida
-
-
Inside South Florida: The Right Time for Enzymes
-
Inside South Florida: Den of Thieves
-
Supergirl: Brainy Sanders, Streaky the Supercat, and get ready for Ursa! (S03:E09)