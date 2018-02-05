THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: Your Thoughts On Beckham’s Miami MLS Team

Posted 1:17 pm, February 5, 2018, by , Updated at 01:16PM, February 5, 2018

David Beckham has finally brought an MLS team to Miami!  We hit the streets to get your take on what that means for South Florida.