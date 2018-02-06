THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: We Chat With Miami Marlins Dietician Monica Auslander

Posted 11:32 am, February 6, 2018, by , Updated at 11:14AM, February 6, 2018

Monica Auslander, the dietician for the Miami Marlins, tells us about the players' diets and how you can stay healthy during your workout.