The Dolphins Cancer Challenge is one of the largest cancer initiatives in all of South Florida. It takes place Saturday, February 10th. Here to share the details are cancer survivor Joel Moses and his wife Linda, who is the president of the Pap Corps Champions For Cancer Research.
Inside South Florida: Dolphins Cancer Challenge
-
The Flash: Embiggen is a word, Cecile is now telepathic, and a big ‘oh no!” moment has Barry in trouble (S04 :E12)
-
Inside South Florida: “The Essence Of Proper Nutrition”
-
Supergirl: Lillian Luther returns and Worldkillers are still on the loose (S03:E11)
-
Cheap Seats: Your Thoughts On Beckham’s Miami MLS Team
-
WIN tickets to WATCH ANNIHILATION!
-
-
Soflo Scene: 02/02-02/04 Weekend Calendar
-
Own Your Health with YMCA
-
Supergirl: It’s the Supergirl, Saturngirl, Livewire and Psy team-up no one expected (S03:E11)
-
Feel the 80’s Love w/ The Goldbergs 💗🎵 (Contest)
-
WIN Tickets to see Jerry Seinfeld at Hard Rock
-
-
Arrow: Oliver tries to bring the team together and James kills Bertinelli… What next? (S06:E09)
-
Riverdale: Agent Archie Andrews? (S02:E09)
-
Start Your Morning w/ morning dose.