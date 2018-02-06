THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: Dolphins Cancer Challenge

Posted 2:42 pm, February 6, 2018, by

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge is one of the largest cancer initiatives in all of South Florida. It takes place Saturday, February 10th. Here to share the details are cancer survivor Joel Moses and his wife Linda, who is the president of the Pap Corps Champions For Cancer Research.