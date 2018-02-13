Watch a 13-year-old Adam Rippon describe his Olympic dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. – Olympic figure skating star Adam Rippon has been the talk of his Pennsylvania hometown following his debut performance in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

His performance Monday helped secure a bronze medal for the U.S. in the figure skating team competition but as an old television report shows, his Olympic success is a long time coming.

WNEP’s Jim Coles profiled the young skater in 2003 following his first competition abroad.

Rippon still has a shot at Olympic gold. He’s set to compete Friday in the men’s single short program.