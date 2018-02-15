This week's super teacher is Robert Carradine, the Social Studies Department Head at Coconut Creek High School. Mr. Carradine's enthusiasm inspires his students to play an active role during interactive class activities.
Super Teachers: Robert Carradine
-
Inside South Florida: Dr. Patty’s Dental Boutique and Spa
-
Inside South Florida: One Dynamite Diva
-
Inside South Florida: How Healthy Are Floridians
-
Inside South Florida: HIFU May Be Good For YOU
-
Inside South Florida: Children Services
-
-
Tech Tuesdays: Affordable, Easy To Use Dash Cam
-
Legends of Tomorrow: Young Martin Stein, John Constantine arrive as Jackson departs (S03:E08)
-
Cheap Seats: What Do You Think About D-Wade Coming Back?
-
Paws and Claws: Find Your Valentine at HSBC
-
Arrow: Cayden James’ bomb threats and The Vigilante gets ‘yelled’ at…loudly 😉 (S06:E12)
-
-
Super Teachers: Lisa Espinosa
-
Inside South Florida: Do The District
-
Inside South Florida: A Local Leader On & Off The Field