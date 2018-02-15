Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
Super Teachers: Robert Carradine

Posted 9:30 am, February 15, 2018

This week's super teacher is Robert Carradine, the Social Studies Department Head at Coconut Creek High School. Mr. Carradine's enthusiasm inspires his students to play an active role during interactive class activities.