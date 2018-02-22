Sixth-grader offers ice cream money to help teacher pay for his father-in-law’s funeral

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An Alabama sixth-grader who lost her own father offered to give what money she had to her teacher after finding out his father-in-law had died, according to WHNT.

Price Lawrence, a teacher at Highlands Elementary in Huntsville shared a post on Facebook Tuesday showing his student’s kindness. The first-year teacher wrote that his students could tell he was a little off that morning, and when they asked why, he explained that his father-in-law had passed away over the weekend. He said he worried for his wife’s wellbeing and the students offered their condolences.

As the students were leaving his class to go to their next period, while he was giving hugs and high-fives, one girl put something in his hand and said, “This is for your wife. I know it was real expensive when my daddy died and I don’t really want ice cream today anyways.”

The photo shows that the student had given him three quarters, money she had planned to spend on ice cream, and a note that read: “Ms. La[w]rence, I’m sorry.”

Lawrence said her kind act moved him to share the special moment, which shows what the world can learn from children.

The post was shared more than 100,000 times in just one day.