In the wake of the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, we speak with Douglas student Angelina Lazo and Coral Springs community leader Scott Brook about healing and rebuilding.
Inside South Florida: Healing After Heartbreak
-
Inside South Florida: Miami Film Festival
-
Inside South Florida: Heather On Earth Music Foundation
-
Inside South Florida: Food, Wine & Fun!
-
Inside South Florida: Building Immunity, Green Beauty & Detoxing
-
Inside South Florida: A Great Read For Kids & Parents
-
-
Inside South Florida: Dr. Patty’s Dental Boutique and Spa
-
Inside South Florida: One Dynamite Diva
-
Inside South Florida: How Healthy Are Floridians
-
Inside South Florida: HIFU May Be Good For YOU
-
Inside South Florida: Children Services
-
-
Inside South Florida: Do The District
-
Inside South Florida: A Local Leader On & Off The Field
-
Inside South Florida: Dolphins Cancer Challenge