SoFlo Scene: Get Your Golf On At Topgolf

Posted 9:57 am, February 28, 2018, by , Updated at 09:56AM, February 28, 2018

Whether you're training for The Masters, working on your short game or just looking for a cool place to watch a ballgame and share a cocktail with friends, Topgolf Miami Gardens is the place to be.