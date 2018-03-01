Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Super Teachers: American Senior High School

Posted 10:50 am, March 1, 2018, by , Updated at 10:47AM, March 1, 2018

This week's super teacher is Mr. Sam Gbadebo, from American Senior High School. His students are getting hands-on leadership experience, while bringing cool activities to the school.