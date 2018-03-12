Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: Gringo

Posted 10:27 am, March 12, 2018, by

Dave Aizer talks to the brothers behind "Gringo", star Joel Edgerton and director Nash Edgerton. "Gringo" is out in theaters everywhere!