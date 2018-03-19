Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones Tuesday to celebrate the first day of spring

Posted 12:28 pm, March 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:27PM, March 19, 2018

You can celebrate the first day of spring with free ice cream!

Dairy Queen is giving out small vanilla cones Tuesday.

The promotion applies only to participating non-mall Dairy Queens and DQ Grill & Chill locations all over the country. The offer is valid all day.

The fast-food restaurant is also collecting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

