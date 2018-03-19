Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
Inside South Florida: Courage & Healing At Douglas

Posted 4:08 pm, March 19, 2018

We sit down with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Samantha Grady to talk about how she's healing in the wake of the tragedy at her school, and how the students and community are coming together to enact change.