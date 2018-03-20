Supernatural Meets Scooby-Do

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're all excited for this one of a kind crossover event between Supernatural and Scooby-Do but visuals make it better.

The episode has arguably been the most anticipated hour of the show’s 13th season, which finds Sam and Dean Winchester joining forces with the Scooby gang in the live-action turned animated episode. While the synopsis doesn't reveal too many hints about the episode's plot, it hints that the Winchester brothers (and Castiel) will join the Mystery Machine Gang to solve a "ghostly mystery".

The “ScoobyNatural” episode airs next Thursday, March 29 at 8PM on The CW South Florida.

Check out the new episode images below!