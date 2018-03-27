Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: Talking Tennis At The Miami Open

Posted 9:42 am, March 27, 2018, by , Updated at 09:30AM, March 27, 2018

Dave Aizer heads back to Key Biscayne to catch up with two of the best players at the Miami Open, Jelena Ostapenko and Alexander Zverez!