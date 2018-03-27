Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
Inside South Florida: Midnight Sun

Posted 9:07 am, March 27, 2018, by , Updated at 09:06AM, March 27, 2018

Dave Aizer sat down with Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger, the stars of Midnight Sun. The duo spoke about their chemistry, on and off-set, and having to learn new skills to play their characters.