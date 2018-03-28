Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Join the Superintendent’s 5K Challenge Race For Education

Posted 3:24 pm, March 28, 2018, by , Updated at 03:19PM, March 28, 2018

The Foundation for New Education Initiatives (FNEI) and Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho will team up once again to host the 3rd Annual Race for Education benefiting local public schools. FNEI will donate a percentage of race proceeds to participating schools based on the number or participants each school team registers. Participants are encouraged to choose and run for a school team, so FNEI can enhance school fund-raising totals.

So, it’s a go!

Race or walk for education, and help support Miami-Dade County Public Schools!!

Race Start: 7:30 a.m.

Location: Museum Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd.

Click HERE to register or learn more.