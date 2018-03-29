This week's super teacher is Erik Weidenboerner, the Robotics Head Coach and teacher at NSU University School! Mr. Weidenboerner's award-winning robotics program teaches his students critical-thinking, problem-solving, and team work.
Super Teachers: Erik Weidenboerner
