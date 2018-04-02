Acrimony, a film about a wife who becomes enraged after her husband betrays her, hit South Florida theaters last weekend. Dave sat down with writer, producer and director Tyler Perry, and the film's star Taraji P. Henson.
Inside South Florida: Acrimony
-
Inside South Florida: It’s Laila’s World
-
Inside South Florida: A Bridge To Better Futures
-
Inside South Florida: Golfing With The Big Dogs
-
Inside South Florida: Midnight Sun
-
Inside South Florida: Inspiration in the Fight Against Cancer
-
-
Inside South Florida: Never Pump Gas Again!
-
Inside South Florida: Showering Love
-
Inside South Florida: Coverage From The Miami Open
-
Inside South Florida: 5 Ways To Find Your Happy!
-
Inside South Florida: Our Future Is In Good Hands
-
-
Inside South Florida: Courage & Healing At Douglas
-
Inside South Florida: Pinecrest Mansion
-
Inside South Florida: Staying Healthy At The Office