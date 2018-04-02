Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: Acrimony

Posted 2:49 pm, April 2, 2018, by

Acrimony, a film about a wife who becomes enraged after her husband betrays her, hit South Florida theaters last weekend. Dave sat down with writer, producer and director Tyler Perry, and the film's star Taraji P. Henson.