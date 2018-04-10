Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: The Vernon Carey Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament

Posted 9:28 am, April 10, 2018, by , Updated at 09:26AM, April 10, 2018

We went to the Vernon Carey Foundation's celebrity golf tournament and spoke to the Dolphin legend himself, Vernon Carey, about his foundation.