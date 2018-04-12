Heinz is creating ‘Mayochup’ – and it sounds an awful lot like Utah fry sauce

SALT LAKE CITY – Ketchup maker Heinz is introducing a “new product” to America.

“Mayochup,” a combination of mayonnaise and ketchup was talked about in a tweet from Heinz on Wednesday. But if you ask Utahns, it is something they’ve had for generations.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

Reaction from Utahns was pretty universal.

back off heinz this is fry sauce territory get all the way outta here with this mayochup nonsense https://t.co/OwytbNt2Ot — Layton Shumway (@theshums) April 11, 2018

this is called FRY SAUCE you thieves. 1. it’s been in utah for like 100 years

2. fire whoever came up with the name “mayochup” because they’re a mayoCHUMP https://t.co/zB8a2lluKq — セージ 💮 (@sagenigma) April 11, 2018

A dozen Utah restaurants sell this already & I guarantee the worst one is still better than whatever this is. #FrySauce https://t.co/5C8OQuKW70 — Brad Bartholomew (@bbart76) April 12, 2018

FRY SAUCE IS ITS REAL NAME — Lambozoid ☃️ (@LivingLele) April 11, 2018

Oh dear God, @HeinzKetchup_US. It's been around for GENERATIONS in Utah. It's called FRY SAUCE. DO NOT GET ME STARTED ON THIS. #Utah https://t.co/UwD6j1kzdC — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) April 11, 2018

Lol mayochup — MikeTV LLC (@mikeyoungdell) April 11, 2018

That is the worst name I have ever seen. #FrySauce please! :) — Terence Waters (@AplUSAndmINUS) April 11, 2018

We love our #frysauce so much we have a #SLC2002 Olympic pin to commemorate it! pic.twitter.com/bcdSIlfNiw — Utah Utes Girl (@utahutesgirl) April 12, 2018

Heinz was accused of cultural appropriation:

As a white, middle-class male raised in Utah, this might be my only chance ever to be on the business end of cultural appropriation. I CHOOSE TO BE FULLY AGGRIEVED — pipe wrench fight 🛠 (@dwvcd) April 12, 2018

There was a call to arms (and political leaders responded) to defend Utah’s claim to “fry sauce.”

I think the #utleg should go into special session to pass a resolution demanding @HeinzKetchup_US recognize Utah's sovereign authority on fry sauce. I'm pretty sure the entire @utahsenate and @UtahReps would go for it. This is a STATES RIGHTS ISSUE!!! #utpol pic.twitter.com/1HDs6WsDuc — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) April 12, 2018

Of course, fry sauce isn’t just ketchup and mayo. There’s spices, other sauces, and juices mixed in, too. Everyone has their own uniquely Utah recipe.