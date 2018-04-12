Heinz is creating ‘Mayochup’ – and it sounds an awful lot like Utah fry sauce

SALT LAKE CITY – Ketchup maker Heinz is introducing a “new product” to America.
“Mayochup,” a combination of mayonnaise and ketchup was talked about in a tweet from Heinz on Wednesday. But if you ask Utahns, it is something they’ve had for generations.
Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans.
— Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018
Reaction from Utahns was pretty universal.
back off heinz this is fry sauce territory get all the way outta here with this mayochup nonsense https://t.co/OwytbNt2Ot
— Layton Shumway (@theshums) April 11, 2018
this is called FRY SAUCE you thieves.
1. it’s been in utah for like 100 years
2. fire whoever came up with the name “mayochup” because they’re a mayoCHUMP https://t.co/zB8a2lluKq
— セージ 💮 (@sagenigma) April 11, 2018
A dozen Utah restaurants sell this already & I guarantee the worst one is still better than whatever this is. #FrySauce https://t.co/5C8OQuKW70
— Brad Bartholomew (@bbart76) April 12, 2018
FRY SAUCE IS ITS REAL NAME
— Lambozoid ☃️ (@LivingLele) April 11, 2018
Oh dear God, @HeinzKetchup_US. It's been around for GENERATIONS in Utah. It's called FRY SAUCE.
DO NOT GET ME STARTED ON THIS. #Utah https://t.co/UwD6j1kzdC
— Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) April 11, 2018
Lol mayochup
— MikeTV LLC (@mikeyoungdell) April 11, 2018
— David Mann (@PlannerMann) April 11, 2018
That is the worst name I have ever seen. #FrySauce please! :)
— Terence Waters (@AplUSAndmINUS) April 11, 2018
We love our #frysauce so much we have a #SLC2002 Olympic pin to commemorate it! pic.twitter.com/bcdSIlfNiw
— Utah Utes Girl (@utahutesgirl) April 12, 2018
Heinz was accused of cultural appropriation:
WHAT'S THIS I'M HEARING ABOUT @HeinzKetchup_US TRYING TO APPROPRIATE UTAH'S FRY SAUCE. @BenWinslow pic.twitter.com/iP4AdgKcgH
— Jared Garrett (@jaredgarrett) April 12, 2018
As a white, middle-class male raised in Utah, this might be my only chance ever to be on the business end of cultural appropriation. I CHOOSE TO BE FULLY AGGRIEVED
— pipe wrench fight 🛠 (@dwvcd) April 12, 2018
There was a call to arms (and political leaders responded) to defend Utah’s claim to “fry sauce.”
I think the #utleg should go into special session to pass a resolution demanding @HeinzKetchup_US recognize Utah's sovereign authority on fry sauce. I'm pretty sure the entire @utahsenate and @UtahReps would go for it.
This is a STATES RIGHTS ISSUE!!! #utpol pic.twitter.com/1HDs6WsDuc
— Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) April 12, 2018
Totally https://t.co/fwzKYzBr83
— Todd Weiler (@gopTODD) April 12, 2018
— Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) April 12, 2018
Of course, fry sauce isn’t just ketchup and mayo. There’s spices, other sauces, and juices mixed in, too. Everyone has their own uniquely Utah recipe.