Super Teachers: Renka Friedman

Posted 9:52 am, April 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:49AM, April 12, 2018

This week's super teacher is Renka Friedman, the Forensics Director and Debate Team Coach at Sheridan Technical High School. Ms. Friedman teachers her students different public speaking skills that will benefit their future beyond the classroom!