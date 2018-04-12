Super Teachers: Renka Friedman

This week's super teacher is Renka Friedman, the Forensics Director and Debate Team Coach at Sheridan Technical High School. Ms. Friedman teachers her students different public speaking skills that will benefit their future beyond the classroom!
