Win Tickets to AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR: THE IMAX EXPERIENCE® at AutoNation IMAX Theater

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR: THE IMAX EXPERIENCE®

Showing April 26 through May 10, 2018 at AutoNation IMAX Theater

The highly anticipated superhero film Avengers: Infinity War opens Thursday, April 26, 2018 at AutoNation IMAX Theater. Avengers: Infinity War marks the first Hollywood film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras. Avengers: Infinity War will be presented in an expanded IMAX 1.9:1 aspect ratio, offering moviegoers up to 26% more of the image than standard theaters for a truly immersive experience. Avengers: Infinity War will be shown in both 3D and 2D format on our 4K IMAX with Laser projection system featuring IMAX’s next-generation, enhanced 12-channel system with 114 speakers capable of 52,000 watts of digital sound and a six-story-high screen. Times and availability can be seen HERE.

As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment – the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain. Starring: Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, Scarlett Johansson. This film is not yet rated. For tickets: https://mods.org/films/avengers-infinity-war/

