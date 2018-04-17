Inside South Florida: Sleeping Better and Breathing Better

Dr. Lee Mandel, the director of the South Florida Sinus & Allergy Center, tells us about allergy season, the importance of a good night's rest and his state of the art new Ft. Lauderdale office, which helps the patient feel completely at ease.
