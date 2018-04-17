Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
Inside South Florida: Sleeping Better and Breathing Better

Posted 10:34 am, April 17, 2018

Dr. Lee Mandel, the director of the South Florida Sinus & Allergy Center, tells us about allergy season, the importance of a good night's rest and his state of the art new Ft. Lauderdale office, which helps the patient feel completely at ease.