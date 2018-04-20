Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: Dolphins 1st Round Options

Posted 10:52 am, April 20, 2018, by , Updated at 09:41AM, April 20, 2018

With the NFL draft only one week away, we looked at some of Miami's possible picks in the first round.