Inside South Florida: Feeling Pretty with Amy & Rory

Posted 1:37 pm, April 23, 2018, by , Updated at 01:25PM, April 23, 2018

"I Feel Pretty" is about an insecure woman that wakes up from a fall believing she is the most beautiful person on Earth. We chatted with the stars of the film, Amy Schumer and Rory Scovel, about Amy's impressive dance moves, and their one wish if they were stranded on an island.