Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Screen Time: Actors Who’ve Called SoFlo Home

Posted 10:05 am, May 4, 2018, by , Updated at 10:04AM, May 4, 2018

Some of the biggest stars in the movie business grew up right here in South Florida. Dave highlights the SoFlo stars and some of their films.