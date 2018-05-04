Some of the biggest stars in the movie business grew up right here in South Florida. Dave highlights the SoFlo stars and some of their films.
Screen Time: Actors Who’ve Called SoFlo Home
-
Screen Time: Anthony Mackie from Avengers: Infinity War
-
Screen Time: I Feel Pretty
-
Screen Time: Our Top 5 Friday The 13th Movies
-
Screen Time: A Quiet Place
-
Screen Time: Ready Player One
-
-
Screen Time: Midnight Sun
-
Screen Time: Movies To See At The Miami Film Festival
-
Screen Time: We Chat With The Stars of Gringo & A Wrinkle in Time
-
Screen Time: Our Favorite Movies of 2017
-
Screen Time: Annihilation Hits South Florida Theaters
-
-
Screen Time: Our Top 5 Date Movies Ever.
-
Screen Time: Our Top 5 Favorite Football Movies
-
Screen Time: Our Top 5 South Florida Based Movies