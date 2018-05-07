Heather Monahan is an entrepreneur, a mentor and the author of "Confidence Creator". And she gives us five tips on how to be our most confident selves.
Inside South Florida: Confidence Creator
-
Inside South Florida: The Fight Against Melanoma!
-
Inside South Florida: National Burger Month at Matchbox!
-
Inside South Florida: From Bars To Books
-
Inside South Florida: Oh Baby, What A Way To Workout!
-
Inside South Florida: Enhancing Lives Of Those Battling Cancer
-
-
Inside South Florida: Stone Crabs For A Cause
-
Inside South Florida: Drink For a Good Cause
-
Inside South Florida- Avengers: Infinity War
-
Inside South Florida: Local Author Makes Good
-
Inside South Florida: Feeling Pretty with Amy & Rory
-
-
Inside South Florida: The ACS 2018 Celebration Gala
-
Inside South Florida: Yoga For Kids!
-
Inside South Florida: Sleeping Better and Breathing Better