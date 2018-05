Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jane the Virgin's own Jaime Camil is in town and playing Billy Flynn in the musical Chicago, alongside Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart. We chatted with Jaime about the shocking Jane the Virgin season finale. Spoiler alert!

