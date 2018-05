Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Melissa Marrero sat down with Adria Arjona, one of the stars of the new film "Life of the Party", and one of Melissa's high school classmates.

Adria shares her experiences working on the film and co-staring with Melissa McCarthy.

For the full interview, catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 12 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.