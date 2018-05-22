States with the largest teacher pay gap

In recent months, teachers in multiple states, including West Virginia, Kentucky, Arizona, and Colorado, have gone on strike to protest low wages and insufficient resources in public schools. With many states cutting school funding, teachers are experiencing economic pressure inside and outside of the classroom and are voicing their need for change.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average annual salary of teachers in U.S. public elementary and secondary schools is $58,950. Although teachers’ salaries have risen nominally over the past 50 years, when analyzed in “constant dollars” based on the consumer price index, salaries have actually been decreasing since 2009. For comparison, the average annual earnings for workers over the age of 18 who hold a bachelor’s degree or higher in the U.S. is $77,526, resulting in a national teacher pay gap of -24%.

With this in mind, Credit Sesame wanted to see how the pay gap varied from state to state. Its researchers calculated the Teacher pay gap as the percent difference between the Average annual salary for teachers in each state (taken from the National Education Association, Estimates of School Statistics, 2016-17) and the Average annual earnings for all college graduates (calculated for each state using the U.S. Census Bureau, 2016 American Community Survey 1-year Public Use Microdata Samples). Then each state and the District of Columbia was ranked from the highest teacher pay gap to the lowest.

Based on the analysis, the teacher pay gap is in the teachers’ favor in only two states: Vermont and Alaska. The states with the highest teacher salaries are in the populous, heavily urban states of New York, California, Massachusetts, District of Columbia, and Connecticut, while the states with the lowest teacher salaries are in the mostly rural states of Colorado, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and South Dakota. States with lowest teacher salaries also tended to have higher teacher pay gaps.

Here are the states with the largest teacher pay gap:



25. Idaho

Teacher pay gap: -23.5%

-23.5% Average annual salary for teachers: $47,504

$47,504 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $62,060

$62,060 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -6.8%



24. New Mexico

Teacher pay gap: -24.1%

-24.1% Average annual salary for teachers: $47,500

$47,500 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $62,615

$62,615 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: 1.8%



23. Kentucky

Teacher pay gap: -25.1%

-25.1% Average annual salary for teachers: $52,339

$52,339 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $69,885

$69,885 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: 0.4%



22. West Virginia

Teacher pay gap: -25.1%

-25.1% Average annual salary for teachers: $45,701

$45,701 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $61,008

$61,008 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -8.9%



21. New Jersey

Teacher pay gap: -25.3%

-25.3% Average annual salary for teachers: $69,623

$69,623 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $93,161

$93,161 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -6.6%



20. Connecticut

Teacher pay gap: -25.9%

-25.9% Average annual salary for teachers: $72,561

$72,561 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $97,986

$97,986 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -2.2%



19. Arkansas

Teacher pay gap: -25.9%

-25.9% Average annual salary for teachers: $48,616

$48,616 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $65,575

$65,575 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: 1.6%



18. Louisiana

Teacher pay gap: -26.2%

-26.2% Average annual salary for teachers: $50,000

$50,000 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $67,767

$67,767 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: 5.4%



17. Kansas

Teacher pay gap: -26.4%

-26.4% Average annual salary for teachers: $47,984

$47,984 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $65,198

$65,198 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -4.3%



16. South Carolina

Teacher pay gap: -26.8%

-26.8% Average annual salary for teachers: $48,598

$48,598 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $66,430

$66,430 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -6.0%



15. Missouri

Teacher pay gap: -27.6%

-27.6% Average annual salary for teachers: $48,293

$48,293 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $66,714

$66,714 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -5.5%



14. Georgia

Teacher pay gap: -27.7%

-27.7% Average annual salary for teachers: $54,602

$54,602 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $75,515

$75,515 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -7.1%



13. Alabama

Teacher pay gap: -28.4%

-28.4% Average annual salary for teachers: $48,868

$48,868 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $68,241

$68,241 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -7.1%



12. Mississippi

Teacher pay gap: -28.4%

-28.4% Average annual salary for teachers: $42,925

$42,925 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $59,918

$59,918 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -6.0%



11. South Dakota

Teacher pay gap: -28.4%

-28.4% Average annual salary for teachers: $42,668

$42,668 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $59,577

$59,577 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: 2.4%



10. North Carolina

Teacher pay gap: -29.9%

-29.9% Average annual salary for teachers: $49,837

$49,837 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $71,098

$71,098 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -11.8%



9. Tennessee

Teacher pay gap: -30.4%

-30.4% Average annual salary for teachers: $48,456

$48,456 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $69,636

$69,636 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -6.9%



8. Utah

Teacher pay gap: -31.1%

-31.1% Average annual salary for teachers: $47,244

$47,244 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $68,547

$68,547 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -5.7%



7. Oklahoma

Teacher pay gap: -31.1%

-31.1% Average annual salary for teachers: $45,245

$45,245 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $65,660

$65,660 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: 0.9%



6. Washington

Teacher pay gap: -31.8%

-31.8% Average annual salary for teachers: $54,147

$54,147 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $79,418

$79,418 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -8.0%



5. Florida

Teacher pay gap: -32.1%

-32.1% Average annual salary for teachers: $49,407

$49,407 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $72,804

$72,804 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -6.1%



4. Texas

Teacher pay gap: -34.5%

-34.5% Average annual salary for teachers: $52,575

$52,575 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $80,261

$80,261 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -2.4%



3. Arizona

Teacher pay gap: -34.7%

-34.7% Average annual salary for teachers: $47,403

$47,403 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $72,636

$72,636 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -10.4%



2. Colorado

Teacher pay gap: -37.1%

-37.1% Average annual salary for teachers: $46,506

$46,506 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $73,992

$73,992 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -15.0%



1. Virginia

Teacher pay gap: -40.2%

-40.2% Average annual salary for teachers: $51,049

$51,049 Average annual earnings for all college graduates: $85,432

$85,432 Teacher salary change 1999-00 to 2016-17: -8.1%

Methodology & full results

Teacher salary and salary change statistics are from the National Education Association, Estimates of School Statistics, 2016-17. Both are in constant 2016-2017 dollars. Average annual earnings for all college graduates was computed for each state using the U.S. Census Bureau, 2016 American Community Survey 1-year Public Use Microdata Samples (PUMS). Only adults over age 18 with a bachelor’s degree or higher were included in the analysis. The Teacher pay gap was calculated as the percent difference between the Average annual salary for teachers and the Average annual earnings for all college graduates.