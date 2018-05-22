The CW Announces New 6-Night Primetime Schedule For 2018-2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (May 17, 2018) – Expanding to a six-night, Sunday-Friday schedule this fall, The CW will have 12 hours of original scripted series across the week in primetime this fall, more than ABC, NBC or Fox.

The CW’s new Sunday night kicks off with SUPERGIRL (8:00-9:00 PM), followed by the magical all new CHARMED (9:00-10:00 PM), with new faces as the Charmed Ones, but the same heart and humor as the beloved original. Check out the trailer below!

https://twitter.com/cw_charmed/status/997146365594497026

Mondays are action-packed with DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (8:00-9:00 PM), followed by ARROW (9:00-10:00 PM).

THE FLASH is back on Tuesday nights (8:00-9:00 PM) followed by BLACK LIGHTNING (9:00-10:00 PM).

RIVERDALE is back Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM). At 9:00-10:00 PM, new series ALL AMERICAN, based on the real life of NFL star Spencer Paysinger, tells the story of a high school football star from South Los Angeles, who is thrown into a new world of challenges and opportunities when he’s recruited by a coach (Taye Diggs) to play in Beverly Hills. Check out the trailer below!

https://twitter.com/CWAllAmerican/status/997144910573666304

The 14th season of SUPERNATURAL airs Thursdays (8:00-9:00 PM), followed by the new series LEGACIES (9:00-10:00 PM). Set in the world of “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals,” it’s the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

Friday nights are full of drama with DYNASTY (8:00-9:00 PM), followed by the final season of the award-winning musical comedy CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (9:00-10:00 PM).

JANE THE VIRGIN, THE 100, and iZOMBIE will all be returning in midseason for their final seasons. New series IN THE DARK and ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will also debut in midseason.

Stay tuned for premiere dates!

2018-19 Schedule Recap:

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00 PM- SUPERGIRL (New Night)

9:00-10:00 PM- CHARMED (New Series)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM- DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

9:00-10:00 PM- ARROW (New Night)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM- THE FLASH

9:00-10:00 PM- BLACK LIGHTNING

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM- RIVERDALE

9:00-10:00 PM- ALL AMERICAN (New Series)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM- SUPERNATURAL

9:00-10:00 PM- LEGACIES (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM- DYNASTY

9:00-10:00 PM- CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND