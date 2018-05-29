Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: Jim Morris Retires

Posted 11:22 am, May 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:13AM, May 29, 2018

The Legendary UM baseball coach has officially retired after 25 seasons of Mark Light magic.