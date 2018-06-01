M-DCPS Now Hiring School Bus Drivers

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

• $14.38 per hour

• 6 hours per day/30 hours per work week, MINIMUM GUARANTEED

• Health and Life Insurance Benefits

• State Retirement Benefits

• Ten (10) Paid Holidays

• Ten (10) Paid Sick Leave Days

• A chance to make a real difference in the lives of our students!

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Minimum 5 years licensed driving experience.

2. Excellent driving record.

3. Acceptable background check.

4. Ability to communicate in English.

5. Physically capable of operating a school bus as determined by a medical certificate, dexterity and drug tests.

6. CDL class “A” or “B”. Passenger and School Bus Endorsements. No air brake restriction.

Training is available for class “E” license with required CDL/ Endorsement permits.

Official Flyer can be found HERE

Apply Online for

Immediate Consideration

http://jobs.dadeschools.net/Apply.asp

Phone: (305) 234-3365