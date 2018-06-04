Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: Women’s Golf Day

Posted 10:32 am, June 4, 2018, by

Tee it up this Tuesday at the Fort Lauderdale Country Club for Women's Golf Day. The Country Club will be hosting a four-hour event for ladies, including golfing, socializing, and networking. For more information, contact Amyk@fortlauderdalecc.com.