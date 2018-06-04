Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
Inside South Florida: CPR And AED Awareness Week

It is CPR and AED Awareness Week, and ARC Broward is trying to certify as many people as possible. Hector Manon, Director of Art Educates, describes the certification process and other ARC Broward activities. For more information, visit ARCBROWARD.com