WATCH ISF and WIN Tickets to Fast & Furious – Supercharged at Universal Studios Florida™

Go inside the high-stakes world of Fast & Furious for a full-throttle, high-octane experience. You’ll meet up with the family, but just as the party is getting started an enemy from the past shows up and a wild chase ensues. It’s up to Dom, Letty, Hobbs and the rest of the crew to save the day in this action-packed new ride. Fast & Furious – Supercharged™ now open at Universal Studios Florida™.