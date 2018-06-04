Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

WATCH ISF and WIN Tickets to Fast & Furious – Supercharged at Universal Studios Florida™

Posted 1:00 am, June 4, 2018, by , Updated at 01:51PM, June 1, 2018

Go inside the high-stakes world of Fast & Furious for a full-throttle, high-octane experience. You’ll meet up with the family, but just as the party is getting started an enemy from the past shows up and a wild chase ensues. It’s up to Dom, Letty, Hobbs and the rest of the crew to save the day in this action-packed new ride. Fast & Furious – Supercharged™ now open at Universal Studios Florida™.