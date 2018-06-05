One of the only places people cheer for a spontaneous fight is at a hockey rink. We asked South Floridians if they thought hockey fights were good or bad for the sport.
Cheap Seats: Hockey Fighting- Good or Bad?
-
Cheap Seats: Women’s Golf Day
-
Cheap Seats: SoFlo Sound Off
-
Cheap Seats: SoFlo Sound Off – Best Game You’ve Seen Live?
-
Cheap Seats: Best Home Playoff Games
-
Cheap Seats: Marlins vs Diamondbacks
-
-
Cheap Seats: Best Coaching Advice
-
Cheap Seats: Jim Morris Retires
-
Cheap Seats: Best Baseball Movies
-
Cheap Seats: Sports Psychology
-
Cheap Seats: Ready, Set, Gecko
-
-
Cheap Seats: Bryant’s New Drink
-
Cheap Seats: Marlins at Braves
-
Cheap Seats: Should Tom Brady Retire?