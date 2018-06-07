Fast and Furious: Supercharged

Universal Studios in Orlando, unveiled a new Fast and Furious themed ride this week. Here is a behind-the-scenes peak of the new installment. Looking for tickets to Universal, watch Inside South Florida Saturday, June 9th at 12 p.m. and Sunday, June 10th at 1:30 p.m.
