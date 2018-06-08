Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: Which City Would You Play In?

Posted 9:48 am, June 8, 2018, by , Updated at 09:36AM, June 8, 2018

The Las Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup appearance made us wonder: if you could play any professional sport in any city, which city would it be and why? We hit the streets to find out where South Floridians would play sports.