Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: Hurricane Safety Kit

Posted 9:46 am, June 8, 2018, by , Updated at 09:23AM, June 8, 2018

Hurricane season has arrived, which means it's time to make sure you are prepared in the event of a major storm. Don Schmidt of SUSTAIN stopped by to show us what's in his emergency preparedness kit.