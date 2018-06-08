Inside South Florida: Hurricane Safety Kit

Hurricane season has arrived, which means it's time to make sure you are prepared in the event of a major storm. Don Schmidt of SUSTAIN stopped by to show us what's in his emergency preparedness kit.
