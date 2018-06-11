Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: Preventing Lyme Disease

Posted 11:02 am, June 11, 2018, by , Updated at 11:01AM, June 11, 2018

Lyme disease is a serious issue with a litany of symptoms, including mood changes, shortness of breath, and abnormal heart rhythms. Dr. Adam Splaver shares how you can avoid suffering from Lyme disease.