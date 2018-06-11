Start Your Morning w/ morning dose. – Watch the latest feature HERE!
THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Inside South Florida: Stay Sun Safe This Summer

Posted 11:02 am, June 11, 2018, by

The Summer sun can be dangerous in South Florida. Dermatologist Melissa Lazarus has the insight to keep you safe from the Sun's rays.