Tech Tuesday: Apple Reveals IOS 12

Posted 11:18 am, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:07AM, June 12, 2018

Apple gave developers a sneak preview of their new software this week. The new software is full of changes, including the highly anticipated group video-chat for FaceTime. Apple is expected to release the software to the public sometime in the Fall.