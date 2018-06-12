Tech Tuesday: Apple Reveals IOS 12

Apple gave developers a sneak preview of their new software this week. The new software is full of changes, including the highly anticipated group video-chat for FaceTime. Apple is expected to release the software to the public sometime in the Fall.
