Free Taco Bell tacos coming Wednesday – thanks to the Golden State Warriors!

Posted 12:40 pm, June 13, 2018, by , Updated at 12:39PM, June 13, 2018

Are there any two words better than “free taco”?

We all have the Golden State Warriors to thank on Wednesday, because Taco Bell will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos at participating locations.

The Warriors “stole” Game 3 of the NBA Finals from the Cleveland Cavilers, who had the home court advantage.

So take your talents to your nearest participating Taco Bell on Wednesday starting at 2 p.m. and ask for your free taco.

See the full “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” terms and conditions here.